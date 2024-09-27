Trending topics:
NFL News: Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill makes strong self-criticism ahead MNF against Titans

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill made a strong self-criticism of the team's performance just hours before facing the Tennessee Titans on NFL Monday Night Football.

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins
© (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins

By Ignacio Cairola

The Miami Dolphins’ two straight losses sparked the words of wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who spoke harshly about the team’s performance ahead of their Week 4 showdown against the Tennessee Titans on NFL Monday Night Football.

The Dolphins have struggled offensively this season, scoring only 33 points in three games. A 3-24 loss to the Seattle Seahawks is a testament to their poor scoring ability, especially in the absence of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa since Week 2.

“We just don’t do a lot of things right, but we always make a lot of mistakes. We need to start trusting our fundamentals, trusting our technique, trusting each other and playing as a team,” Hill said, self-critically of the team’s level. On Tagovailoa’s absence, the wide receiver explained explicitly that the Miami franchise “is in the process of looking for someone who can throw; open applications”.

“It’s going to be a crazy game on Monday night. I’m looking forward to it. Obviously, I’m feeling pretty strong,” sentenced Hill about Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans, one of the few teams that have had a poor start to the season with three defeats in a row.

Tyreek Hill’s performance in the 2024 NFL

Hill has 13 receptions for 164 yards and a touchdown so far this season. His best game came in Week 1 when the Miami Dolphins beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-17 and the 30-year-old wide receiver caught seven passes for 130 yards and was targeted 12 times, so having Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback in that match also played a big part.

Tua Tagovailoa’s injury

Tua Tagovailoa suffered his third concussion in less than two years when he was injured against the Buffalo Bills. The quarterback’s absence not only generated intrigue about his pro status, but also caused a downturn in play for the Miami Dolphins, who will have to make up for the loss of the former Alabama Crimson Tide.

ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

Ignacio Cairola is a bilingual sports journalist and writer fluent in English and Spanish. He joined Bolavip US in September 2024, where he specializes in breaking news and live coverage of major championships like the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB, and College Football, as well as global competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. Ignacio studied Sports Journalism at ETER and holds a degree in Audiovisual Communication from the Universidad Nacional de San Martín in Argentina. He brings extensive experience in writing and creating multiplatform content, having contributed to media publishers and managed social media for international brands like Adidas. A versatile communicator, Ignacio has a deep passion for storytelling.

