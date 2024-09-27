NFL News: Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill makes strong self-criticism ahead MNF against Titans

The Miami Dolphins’ two straight losses sparked the words of wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who spoke harshly about the team’s performance ahead of their Week 4 showdown against the Tennessee Titans on NFL Monday Night Football.

The Dolphins have struggled offensively this season, scoring only 33 points in three games. A 3-24 loss to the Seattle Seahawks is a testament to their poor scoring ability, especially in the absence of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa since Week 2.

“We just don’t do a lot of things right, but we always make a lot of mistakes. We need to start trusting our fundamentals, trusting our technique, trusting each other and playing as a team,” Hill said, self-critically of the team’s level. On Tagovailoa’s absence, the wide receiver explained explicitly that the Miami franchise “is in the process of looking for someone who can throw; open applications”.

“It’s going to be a crazy game on Monday night. I’m looking forward to it. Obviously, I’m feeling pretty strong,” sentenced Hill about Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans, one of the few teams that have had a poor start to the season with three defeats in a row.

Tyreek Hill was detained by the Miami PD prior to the game vs. Jaguars

Tyreek Hill’s performance in the 2024 NFL

Hill has 13 receptions for 164 yards and a touchdown so far this season. His best game came in Week 1 when the Miami Dolphins beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-17 and the 30-year-old wide receiver caught seven passes for 130 yards and was targeted 12 times, so having Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback in that match also played a big part.

Tua Tagovailoa’s injury

Tua Tagovailoa suffered his third concussion in less than two years when he was injured against the Buffalo Bills. The quarterback’s absence not only generated intrigue about his pro status, but also caused a downturn in play for the Miami Dolphins, who will have to make up for the loss of the former Alabama Crimson Tide.