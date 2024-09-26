NFL News: Dolphins' Odell Beckham Jr takes a shot at Malik Nabers with harsh post

It seems Miami Dolphins player Odell Beckham Jr. wasn’t impressed at all with Malik Nabers' performance during the New York Giants' Thursday Night Football game.

While New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers was playing in the Thursday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. took to X to post a direct jab at Nabers, stating that he wasn’t saying anything people didn’t already know.

At the time of Odell Beckham Jr.’s post, Malik Nabers had already recorded over 6 receptions and more than 70 receiving yards in the game against the Cowboys. Most of the replies to OBJ’s post criticized his comment about the Giants receiver.

So far this season, Malik Nabers is likely to surpass 300 receiving yards after completing the game against Dallas. He’s averaging 11.8 yards per catch, placing him among the top 100 wide receivers heading into Week 4.

On the other hand, Nabers’ critic, Odell Beckham Jr., has yet to play a single game in the 2024 NFL season due to injury. The good news is that just a few days ago, his head coach, Mike McDaniel, revealed that OBJ is making good progress in his recovery.

Fans Defend Malik Nabers Against Odell Beckham Jr.

Following OBJ’s post on X, where the Miami Dolphins wide receiver took a jab at Nabers during TNF by posting a vomiting emoji, many responses came to the defense of the Giants player.

Some replies suggested that Nabers would have a better career with the Giants than OBJ did, while others said Nabers was upholding the legacy of the former Rams, Browns, and Giants star Odell Beckham Jr.

