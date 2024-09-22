NFL News: New England Patriots rookie Drake Maye sends strong message to QB Jacoby Brissett

After finishing Week 3 of the NFL with a loss to the New York Jets, New England Patriots QB Drake Maye sent a clear message to his colleague Jacoby Brissett.

The NFL season for the New England Patriots started on a hopeful note with a significant victory over the Bengals in Cincinnati. However, everything fell apart following losses to the Seahawks and Jets. Rookie Drake Maye saw playing time at MetLife last Thursday, and after his performance, he dedicated a message to his teammate Jacoby Brissett.

It’s well known that the relationship between the two quarterbacks has always been strong. Whenever one had the opportunity to start while the other sat on the bench, their support for each other was constant and mutual.

Despite the tough loss, both players showed resilience throughout the game. Following the matchup, Maye spoke with ESPN and addressed Brissett, highlighting their camaraderie and mutual support: “It speaks volumes. I told him on the sideline, ‘That’s the way to represent quarterbacks out there.'”

On Thursday night, the New England Patriots opened Week 3 of the NFL with a tough loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. In a game that had little competition, Jerod Mayo struggled to find a solution and ended the day without any touchdowns.

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Mayo’s decision regarding the QB for Week 4

On the immediate horizon looms a serious Super Bowl contender. Next week, the New England Patriots will face none other than the always tough San Francisco 49ers, and Head Coach Jerod Mayo will have a challenging decision to make.

Although the coach stated at the beginning of the season that Jacoby Brissett would be his starting QB, his decline in performance during recent games, combined with the increased playing time given to Drake Maye against the Jets, raises questions about who will be the starter against the Bay Area team.

It will be a matter of watching how practices unfold throughout the week to determine whether the experienced Brissett will start in Week 4, or if Mayo will make the bold move to include rookie Maye as the starting QB.

Head coach Jerod Mayo of the New England Patriots reacts against the New York Jets during the third quarter in the game at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

