NFL News: Titans QB Will Levis reveals strategy to cut down on costly mistakes

After several turnovers, Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis appears to have found the solution to prevent them from happening again.

Will Levis #8 of the Tennessee Titans looks to pass during a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 08, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Titans 24-17.
© Getty ImagesWill Levis #8 of the Tennessee Titans looks to pass during a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 08, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Titans 24-17.

By Richard Tovar

After facing harsh criticism for multiple turnovers, Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis revealed what he’s doing to prevent the costly mistakes that have hurt the team in the first two weeks of the 2024 NFL season.

Will Levis stated that he’s been making improvements heading into Week 3 and beyond, focusing on better ball security, especially in scoring positions where turnovers can be particularly damaging.

“Situational football and knowing when you need to be careful with the ball. You know, when you’re in scoring position and it’s third down, making a throw that won’t even get you the first down — you have to let that click in your brain faster,” Levis explained.

The Titans quarterback emphasized that it’s not just about watching film and analyzing coverages for each play, but also about “…adding that extra layer as a quarterback, thinking about the best and smartest decision for the situation. What do you need to keep in mind that can help your team and protect the ball?”

Will Levis in the First Two Weeks

Levis has thrown one touchdown in each of the first two weeks of the 2024 NFL season, but also three interceptions. His passing yards have steadily increased, from 127 in Week 1 to 192 in Week 2. However, he has yet to secure a win.

NFL News: Titans QB Will Levis breaks silence on Brian Callahan yelling at him during loss to Jets

see also

NFL News: Titans QB Will Levis breaks silence on Brian Callahan yelling at him during loss to Jets

It’s worth noting that during the game against the New York Jets, Levis made a couple of critical errors that drew the frustration of Titans head coach Brian Callahan. The incident was captured on video and heavily criticized, but Levis later clarified that there are no issues between him and the coach.

