Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from football in June. Though Tom Brady convinced him to come back once, it seems that Gronk will hang them up for good this time.

This NFL offseason has been far from quiet, especially for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In February, it seemed that the Bucs would have to look for a quarterback as Tom Brady looked ready to retire.

The seven-time Super Bowl eventually changed his mind only a month later, but when he was back, it was former head coach Bruce Arians who stepped away. Shortly after, Rob Gronkowski confirmed he would not come back for the 2022 season.

Gronk announced his retirement on June 21, though many refused to believe he was retiring for good. After all, Brady had already convinced him to come back in 2020 ahead of his first season away from New England. But it seems that Gronk has made up his mind this time.

Gronk says not even Tom Brady would convince him to come back

"I'm done with football," Gronkowski told Mike Reiss of ESPN, via Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports. "Love the game and definitely blessed with all the opportunities the game of football has given me. ... But done with football and stepping my feet into the business world, the business ventures and seeing what's out there.

"I would answer obviously. I would obviously answer the greatest quarterback of all time and ask him how he's doing and tell him I'm doing good, but I wouldn't go back to football."

Though running things back with Brady could certainly be intriguing, it's not like Gronk has anything left to prove. With four Super Bowl rings in 11 seasons, this may be a good time to call it a career.