In Week 11, the Dallas Cowboys lost at home to the Houston Texans, and head coach Mike McCarthy has revealed the one thing he regrets not doing during the defeat.

The Dallas Cowboys are facing challenging times. The NFC East club was recently dominated by the Houston Texans at home, and head coach Mike McCarthy has now revealed his biggest regret from this tough loss.

The Cowboys’ 2024 NFL season has taken a turn for the worse. Despite entering the year as contenders, the team has failed to meet expectations, and their playoff hopes appear to be slipping away.

In Week 9, the Cowboys suffered a major blow when Dak Prescott sustained a season-ending injury. Since then, Cooper Rush has taken over as the starting quarterback, though he has struggled to provide the consistency Dallas needs to stay competitive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mike McCarthy reveals his biggest regret from Texans loss

Mike McCarthy’s job security is increasingly uncertain this season. While his overall regular-season record with the Cowboys is decent, he has failed to elevate the team to the dominant level expected by the organization and fans.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: CJ Stroud sends clear message to Texans teammates after win vs Cowboys

Dallas has one of the most star-studded rosters in the league. However, McCarthy has not been able to maximize their potential, leading to growing frustration within the team and its fan base.

Advertisement

The loss of Dak Prescott has only intensified the pressure. While Cooper Rush remains the starter, Trey Lance, a younger and more promising option, has not yet been given an opportunity to showcase his abilities.

Advertisement

During Monday’s defeat to the Texans, Cooper Rush played the entire game while Trey Lance stayed on the bench. Reflecting on the loss, Mike McCarthy admitted that his biggest regret was not giving Lance a chance to get on the field and find his rhythm.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 10: Trey Lance #19 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I think the one thing I should have done at the end, and I just didn’t do, was put Trey in there. I could’ve gotten him a series. That’s one thing that I would second-guess myself on,” McCarthy said. “I didn’t want to get into putting him in for a play or two, because he’s more than a gadget player in my opinion. We had him prepared to take a series, and frankly there at the end I should’ve gave him that series, and I regret not doing that.”

Will the Cowboys move on from Trey Lance?

Dak Prescott’s injury led many to believe Trey Lance would have an opportunity to step in as the starter. However, Mike McCarthy’s preference for Cooper Rush has raised questions about Lance’s future with the team.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Mike McCarthy sends strong statement about Jerry Jones' Cowboys poor season

Reports suggest that Lance will have limited chances to prove his value this season. If he fails to capitalize on his opportunities, it’s likely the Cowboys will look to move on from him ahead of the 2025 season.

Advertisement

SurveyShould Trey Lance continue with the Cowboys in 2025? Should Trey Lance continue with the Cowboys in 2025? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE