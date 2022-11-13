Everything is set for Odell Beckham Jr.'s return. The wide receiver is looking for a good landing spot and the Cowboys are in the rumors, but the player has an exorbitant deal request that might scare Dallas a lot.

Odell Beckham Jr. wants a huge deal to sign with any NFL team

The rumors have talked about the possibility of Odell Beckham Jr. returning before the year ends. He is in the final stage of his torn ACL recovery and wants to play football again, but he has some big requests to sign with any team.

According to Sports Illustrated, Odell Beckham Jr. wants $20 million per year in order to play. Also, the wide receiver is looking for a team that has good odds to win the Super Bowl.

If OBJ gets his $20 million, he would become the 15th best paid wide receiver in the NFL, tied with Chris Goodwin (Buccaneers), Amari Cooper (Browns) and Mike Williams (Chargers); and above Brandin Cooks (Texans).

This could scare the Cowboys a lot. Of course Odell Beckham Jr. is a top wide receiver, but he is recovering from a tough injury and it is uncertain if he will return at his best. But if he does, he could certainly be the piece Dallas need to get to the Super Bowl.