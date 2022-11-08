The trade deadline has passed, and Odell Beckham Jr. remains the best option still available in free agency. The wideout is drawing plenty of interest around the NFL, as another Super Bowl contender admitted being interested in him.

With the trade market already closed, NFL teams that want to strengthen their rosters will have to explore the free agency. Of the players who are still without a contract, Odell Beckham Jr. is undoubtedly the best name still available.

The star wide receiver has been without a team since suffering a torn ACL during the 2022 Super Bowl. Beckham, who had joined the Los Angeles Rams on a one-year deal halfway through the 2021 season, is nearing his return to the gridiron.

Therefore, many teams around the league are already making the queue to acquire his services. That includes Super Bowl contenders like the Bills or some of his former teams, such as the Rams and Giants. But the list continues to increase as another franchise believes Beckham would increase their title aspirations.

Odell Beckham Jr. draws interest from the Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn't hide his desire to land Beckham Jr. to America's Team. The 3x Pro Bowl would certainly be a massive help for quarterback Dak Prescott and the team's passing game, but Jones is particularly delighted by Beckham's winning mentality.

"Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor," Jones told 105.3 FM The Fan in Dallas, via The Athletic. "I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good... We may or may not get something done as far as adding at WR but, if we don't, I like where we are."

The interest seems to be mutual, as Beckham mentioned Dallas as a desired landing spot during the weekend. However, he is not interested in a short-term deal like the one he signed in LA last year. This time, he wants to make it long term.

"Whether it's Buffalo, whether it was Green Bay calling, the Cowboys, reunion with the Giants, I want to be able to spill my last -- not saying I only got three or four [seasons] left -- but these next three or four years into something where I can buy a home, like I can call this place home," Beckham told Complex, via ESPN. "I'm tired of living out of two-week suitcases, I've done the rock-and-roll life."

It makes perfect sense. At the end of the day, we're talking about one of the best wideouts in the league. So it's not normal to see him constantly on the move. Besides, Beckham is already 30, so now seems to be the right moment to look for stability. Will he find it in Dallas?