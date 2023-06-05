The 2023 NFL season will look different for the Green Bay Packers, who will not have Aaron Rodgers under center for the first time in 15 years. Now, it’s Jordan Love‘s turn to lead the offense.

Though moving on from a legendary quarterback is never an easy task, the Packers have already gone through this before when Brett Favre forced his trade to the Jets in 2008.

Love has been waiting for his opportunity since 2020, when he joined the team as a first-round pick. Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy is excited to have him as starter, though he admitted there will be lessons along the way.

Mark Murphy warns Packers fans to be patient with Jordan Love

“With regard to Jordan, I would tell our fans to remember that this will be his first year as a starter, and that there will be a learning curve,” Murphy told the team’s official website, via PackersWire.

“That said, though, Jordan has benefited greatly by playing behind Aaron Rodgers for the last three years (much like Aaron learned from watching Brett Favre). Having watched him in practice the past three years, I have seen significant growth in Jordan (particularly in his confidence) and think he is ready to play. Also, he has benefited greatly by taking most of the snaps with the first team offense in the last two offseasons, as well as in preseason games the last two years. Although it was very limited, his play in the Eagles game last year was very encouraging.

“I’ve also been very impressed with how Jordan has handled himself over the past three years. He never complained and continued to work hard to improve his game. Most recently, I have seen Jordan step forward as a leader. There will be ups and downs this year, but it will be exciting, and we’re confident in Jordan.”

Love didn’t have much playing time in all these years with Rodgers above him, so many wonder whether he has what it takes to lead this franchise. So this year we’ll see what we’ve been missing in the last few seasons.