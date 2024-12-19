NFL News: Packers QB Jordan Love loses rookie teammate for the rest of the season

The Green Bay Packers have some bad news that affects an expected return on a member of the roster heading into the remainder of the 2024 NFL season for the team led by star Jordan Love. With three weeks remaining in the current campaign, any ailment or injury could be league-defining for players around the league.

With a 10-4 record, the Packers head into the final stretch of the 2024 NFL season having picked up an important road win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15. However, just as this result seemed to indicate a slight collective improvement for Green Bay, a bad taste came with the news that a rookie teammate of Love’s will miss the final few games.

The rookie who will miss the remainder of the season for the Green Bay Packers is none other than offensive lineman Jordan Morgan. Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed the news in a conversation with The Athletic. It has not been an easy season for Morgan, who had already missed several games in the current campaign.

What is the reason for rookie Morgan to miss the rest of the Packers’ season?

The reason for Morgan’s extended absence has to do with a shoulder injury that has affected him since August and kept him out for multiple games. The 25th overall pick in the 2024 draft was in practice with a sling and was unable to be part of the Love-led team’s workouts.

Jordan Morgan in action against the Detroit Lions

A recurring injury for Morgan

Rookie Morgan’s path has been rocky in his first professional season with the Packers. The 23-year-old offensive lineman dealt with a shoulder injury in training camp leading up to the current season. That bad start prevented him from running the current campaign normally, leading to the announcement of the end of his participation with Love and the Packers in the present season.

Although he was able to take the field midway through the season, the ailment continued and worsened after the Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions, when Morgan again re-injured it in practice and has not played since. There was speculation that a recovery would allow him to be ready for the final weeks, but LaFleur’s update confirmed that he is out for the remainder of the year.