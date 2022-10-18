After a not so good start of the 2022 NFL season, the Packers are looking for more weapons for Aaron Rodgers and they may just have opened the path for Odell Beckham Jr. to join them soon.

NFL News: Packers may have opened the path for Odell Beckham Jr. to join them soon

One of the main problems in Green Bay is the lack of players that Aaron Rodgers has to throw passes to. Fortunately, now the Packers may have opened the path to get him a former Super Bowl champion: Odell Beckham Jr..

It is known that Aaron Rodgers has suffered a lot lately with the targets he has at Green Bay. The quarterback has sent a message to the Packers front office to sign more players for the offense, and they might have agreed to it.

Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the biggest free-agents available in the market right now. He is recovering from an ACL injury, but it seems like his return is close and Green Bay could be his next landing spot.

The reason why Odell Beckham Jr. could be joining the Packers soon

The rumors have said lately that Odell Beckham Jr. is near different teams such as the Buccaneers, Ravens or Green Bay. Now, it seems like the Packers could be pushing harder for the wide receiver for a very important reason.

Randall Cobb is one of Aaron Rodgers' primary targets alongside Allen Lazard and Robert Tonyan. Unfortunately, the wide receiver suffered an ankle sprain injury that will keep him out 2-4 weeks.

That's where Odell Beckham Jr. enters the ecuation. Recently, the Super Bowl LVI champions said that he is not returning to Los Angeles to play for the Rams and also Aaron Rodgers has talked about the possibility of adding the wide receiver to the Packers.

This could be the missing piece for Green Bay's hopes this season. It would be tough for them to win the NFC North, but they could fight for a Wild Card spot and Beckham Jr. could be the solution for their problems.