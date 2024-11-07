The Carolina Panthers faced a strong debate between Bryce Young and Andy Dalton, but the NFC South club has now named its starter for Week 10 against the New York Giants.

The Carolina Panthers have had multiple changes at quarterback this year. Now, ahead of their Week 10 game, the NFC South club has settled the debate between Bryce Young and Andy Dalton.

Finding a top-tier quarterback in the NFL is challenging. While many college prospects are seen as elite by scouts, some struggle to reach expectations once they enter the league.

Bryce Young falls into this category. Despite a stellar college career at Alabama, he has faced challenges meeting expectations, leaving the Panthers eagerly awaiting his breakout.

Panthers name starting quarterback for Week 10 vs. Giants

In 2023, the Panthers traded several picks to the Bears to secure the 1st overall pick, using it to draft Bryce Young, who was viewed as a generational talent.

Young’s start in Carolina has been tough. He was benched earlier this season, and rumors even circulated that the Panthers might consider a trade after his disappointing early tenure.

Andy Dalton stepped in after Young was benched and performed well, but he injured his thumb in a car accident, forcing the Panthers to start the former Alabama player again.

Young has shown improvement since his return. With Dalton fully recovered, there was uncertainty about whether the Panthers would revert to the veteran.

Bryce Young, quarterback of the Carolina Panthers

However, Bryce Young appears to have regained the team’s confidence. Head Coach Dave Canales has confirmed the second-year quarterback will start against the New York Giants in Week 10 in Germany.

Why are the Panthers starting Bryce Young in Week 10?

While Andy Dalton is now healthy, the Panthers want to see Young’s progress continue. He has posted two solid performances, and benching him again could be a setback for his development.

“This is about the progress from one week to the next,” Canales said. “I preach finish. I talk about finish all the time. That’s everything. Finish plays, drives, quarters, halves. Finish games. He did a fantastic job at finishing that game the right way. Finding a way to win and really battling that way, so I was really proud of Bryce for that.”

