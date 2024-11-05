Adam Thielen's tenure with the Carolina Panthers has not been ideal, and now the wide receiver has sent a clear message to the team regarding the trade rumors surrounding him.

In 2023, the Carolina Panthers acquired Adam Thielen to serve as their WR1. Unfortunately, his tenure with the NFC South club has not met expectations, leading to rumors that he could be traded this year.

Last season, the Panthers undertook a complete offensive rebuild, aiming to surround rookie quarterback Bryce Young with top-tier talent for immediate success.

However, things have not unfolded as anticipated. The team is far from being a contender, and speculation suggests they may part ways with several players to restructure the roster for the coming years.

Adam Thielen makes his stance clear to the Panthers amid trade rumors

When the Panthers acquired Adam Thielen last year, there were high hopes for his impact as WR1. He was expected to be a crucial weapon for Bryce Young, their new quarterback.

Unfortunately, the situation has not gone according to plan for the NFC South team. Young has struggled to meet expectations, and naturally, his wide receivers have been affected by his underperformance.

This season, Adam Thielen has faced challenges, including a hamstring injury that has sidelined him for multiple games. Obviously, his numbers have not been the best for that reason.

With the trade deadline approaching, rumors are circulating about his potential departure, prompting Thielen to send a clear message to the Panthers regarding these reports.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 22: Adam Thielen #19 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

“For me, I handle my business one day at a time,” Thielen said, via Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer. “That’s why you have an agent, and you have a G.M., right? That’s for them to figure out. I don’t have a no-trade clause, so they can do whatever they want.”

Will the Panthers trade Bryce Young?

Another prominent name in the trade rumors is quarterback Bryce Young. His lackluster performance has led many to speculate that the team may consider parting ways with him soon.

However, the Panthers have now clarified that there is no chance they will trade Bryce Young. It appears the club is prepared to give him one more opportunity to prove himself and become the star quarterback they envision.

