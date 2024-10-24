NFL News: Panthers QB Bryce Young sends strong message to HC Dave Canales, Andy Dalton

Quarterback Bryce Young wants to fight for the starting job with the Carolina Panthers in the 2024 NFL and sent a strong statement to teammate Andy Dalton and head coach Dave Canales.

Bryce Young has proven once again that he is hungry for personal revenge and to return as the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers in the 2024 NFL season. The first overall pick in the 2023 draft had lost the job after Week 2 to veteran Andy Dalton, per the decision of head coach Dave Canales.

The Panthers are on a four-game losing streak and have a 1-6 record, dashing their hopes of making a deep run this season. There were no plans to make a change at a key position, but Dalton sprained his thumb in a car accident Tuesday and Canales opened the door for Young’s return to the starting lineup.

“I’ve never been out of the game. My job is always, no matter what, to have the same level of preparation. You always have to be ready as if you’re going to play no matter where it is. So that doesn’t change my approach or anything. You never have to take a step back or do things over the phone for a week. I have too much love for a game to do that,” Young stated to the Panther’s official website sending a strong message to Dalton and Canales, proving that he is fit to play from the start.

Young has played a handful of minutes in just two games since losing the starting job to Dalton. He completed six of nine passes, so his return was neither mandatory nor logical despite the Carolina franchise’s poor record. However, the statement from the second-year pro quarterback serves as a warning not to downplay his presence.

Head coach Dave Canales of the Carolina Panthers looks on against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 06, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

What does head coach Canales think about Young?

The Panthers head coach’s opinion is important in providing clarity on the team’s quarterback situation. “Young has been an absolute crack throughout this process and has remained committed while waiting for another opportunity,” Canales said at a Wednesday press conference. Clearly, this is a window for the second-year pro to start, but for now it’s far from a formal role dispute, as even in the weeks prior there were trade rumors for Young.

What will be the Panthers’ next game with Young as the starter QB?

The Carolina Panthers will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season, with Bryce Young’s return to the starting lineup imminent. Head coach Sean Payton’s franchise has a 4-3 record and one of the lowest scoring defenses in the league.