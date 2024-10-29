Bryce Young returned as the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers in Week 8, and head coach Dave Canales has made his expectations for Young’s performance clear.

Bryce Young appeared as the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers in Week 8 once again. Unfortunately, he lost the game, and now head coach Dave Canales has sent him a clear message about his performance.

Last year, the Panthers gave up several picks and players to acquire Bryce Young with the 2024 first-overall pick. There were high expectations set for him after an outstanding college career at Alabama.

Nevertheless, he has not been able to live up to those expectations. This season, Young lost the starting quarterback job to Andy Dalton, who was injured recently, leading to Young reclaiming the role as the former No. 1 selection.

Dave Canales made it clear to Bryce Young about his return as starter

The Panthers have not had the success expected since Bryce Young’s arrival. The club was unable to build a competitive roster around him, which is why the quarterback has not had a great tenure with the NFC South team.

Earlier this year, the Panthers made the decision to sit Bryce Young after just two games as the starter. Andy Dalton took over the offense, but despite his strong start, he also faced struggles as the starter.

It was expected that Dalton would continue as the starter for more weeks. However, he suffered a thumb injury in a car accident, forcing the Panthers to return to Bryce Young as their main signal-caller.

Young returned to the role in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos. Despite the loss, the second-year quarterback posted decent numbers, completing 24 of 37 passes for 224 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Bryce Young, 1st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

The biggest question now is what the Panthers will do next. Dalton is on track to be ready for Week 9, but Dave Canales recently shared a strong message that may reveal who the starter will be.

“He found some great completions throughout the game,” Canales said about Young. “I thought the chemistry, finding Xavier [Legette], finding Jalen [Coker] a couple of times, finding D.Mo [David Moore]. There were some things that I was really encouraged by, and I think he took steps in that regard and I think that, the whole process, the pre-snap operation is the focus and the intent for us improvement-wise.”

Could the Panthers trade Bryce Young this year?

The trade deadline is near, and the Panthers must decide whether to move on from Bryce Young. Canales refused to answer that question, stating only that the front office is handling the matter.

“Again, all those things are stuff that Dan [Morgan] and Brandt [Tilis] are talking through,” Canales said. “For me, my focus is to address some of the issues that we’re talking about from a football standpoint. That’s really where I have to keep my energy and focus right now.”

