NFL News: Patrick Mahomes gets more help as Chiefs lock running back

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will try to achieve one of the greatest feats in history. A third consecutive Super Bowl. That’s why, during free agency, head coach Andy Reid and team’s front office have established a plan to maintain their core group almost intact.

First, the biggest move came on defense. Although they lost L’Jarius Sneed after a trade with the Tennessee Titans, Chris Jones received a four-year, $95 million contract extension. He was the priority all he way.

Then, the Chiefs improved their offense by signing wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown to join key weapons like Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice and Isaiah Pacheco.

Of course, it’s important to remember Rice’s situation could be severely in jeopardy if the NFL investigates his possible participation during a car accident occurred in Dallas.

Chiefs sign key running back to help Patrick Mahomes

According to a report from ESPN, the Kansas City Chiefs will give a one-year contract to Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Andy Reid decided to keep intact his 1-2 punch at the running back position as Isiah Pacheco is clearly the starter.

Edwards-Helaire was first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but his numbers haven’t lived up to expectations. Last season, because of many injuries, the RB just got 223 yards and one touchdown.

In four years as a pro, Clyde Edwards-Helaire hasn’t been able to post a 1000-yard season and never scored more than four touchdowns in any of those campaigns.