The Kansas City Chiefs just won their second consecutive Super Bowl as part of an epic run with names like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid. However, their future in Missouri might not be guaranteed.

A few days ago, all the attention was on free agency when the Chiefs made big moves to defend the title. For example, Chris Jones got a massive contract extension and Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown arrived as new wide receiver.

Now, even with all that success in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs could leave home. A sales tax measure which, according to chairman and CEO, Clark Hunt, might change the future of the franchise.

“We would not be willing to sign a lease for another 25 years without the financing to properly renovate and reimagine the stadium. The financing puzzle is very important to us to make sure we have enough funds to do everything we’ve outlined.”

Will the Chiefs leave Kansas City?

The Kansas City Chiefs might leave Missouri because residents of Jackson County voted against a crucial sales tax measure that would have helped the team to refurbish Arrowhead Stadium.

In fact, the voting also impacts the Royals in MLB as they won’t get the necessary money to build a new stadium in downtown Kansas City. The final numbers report that almost 60% of voters rejected the proposal to help both franchises.

In the case of the Chiefs, the share of the tax revenue pointed at $800 million to renovate Arrowhead Stadium. $300 million of that amount would be private money. Now, without that income, no one knows for sure if ownership will take drastic measures. The proposal was to maintain the current three-eighths of a cent sales tax for the next 40 years.

This was the message of team’s president, Mark Donovan. “We’re disappointed. We respect the process and we respect the decision of the Jackson County voters. We feel we put forth the best offer for Jackson County. We were ready to extend the longstanding partnership that the teams have enjoyed with this county. This is important. We will do and look to do what is in the best interest of our fans and our organization as we move forward.”