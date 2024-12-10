NFL News: Super Bowl champion with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs becomes a free agent

With Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes chasing a third consecutive Super Bowl win, many of those who were part of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ recent success in the NFL are no longer at Arrowhead.

Some of them found another home, either by trade or in free agency, but others don’t even have a team. One of them is wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who once again finds himself on the open market.

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns announced that they’ve waived the 25-year-old wideout, who celebrated two Super Bowl wins (LVII, LVIII) with Mahomes and Reid in two seasons in Kansas City.

Selected by the New York Giants with the 20th overall pick out of Florida in the 2021 NFL Draft, Toney joined the Chiefs via trade just before the deadline during the 2022 NFL season.

Kansas City Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney celebrating a catch.

Toney’s time with Mahomes, Reid’s Chiefs

The wideout proved impactful for Mahomes and Reid in his first year with the team, recording 16 catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns in nine regular season appearances. On top of that, Toney caught a touchdown pass and pulled off a 65-yard punt return to help the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

His second year in Kansas City, however, was completely different. Injuries prevented Toney from attending training camp, and even though he managed to make 27 receptions for 169 yards and a touchdown in the 2023 NFL season, he ended up watching key playoff games, including Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers, from the sidelines.

Toney released by Browns after disappointing day

The Chiefs ended up releasing Toney ahead of the 2024 NFL season, and the Browns added him to their practice squad a couple of weeks later. His promotion the 53-man roster came in December, but it didn’t last long.

Cleveland decided to release Toney shortly after a forgettable performance in the Week 14 loss to division rivals Pittsburgh Steelers, with the former Chiefs wideout getting flagged for taunting before muffing a punt late in the fourth quarter.