The Kansas City Chiefs will have a new backup for Patrick Mahomes in 2024. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the team has reached an agreement to sign free agent quarterback Carson Wentz on a one-year deal.

While further terms of the contract haven’t been revealed yet, the Chiefs already know they’ll have a proven signal-caller behind the two-time MVP. Wentz, 31, was selected second-overall by the Eagles in the 2016 NFL Draft.

The North Dakota State product was playing at an MVP level in his second year, until a knee injury ended his season in Week 14. Philadelphia went on to win the 2018 Super Bowl with backup Nick Foles under center, and even though Wentz got the job back the following season, nothing was ever the same again.

Wentz’s downfall from promising starter to backup

In 2021, the Eagles traded the former first-rounder to the Indianapolis Colts, where he fell short of expectations. Only one season later, Wentz was sent to the Washington Commanders, but couldn’t make an impression in the capital city either.

That seemed to destroy his chances of being a starting quarterback in the league, but he’s still seen as a great fit for a backup role. Wentz landed his previous job with the 2023 season already underway, joining the Los Angeles Rams in November. In his lone start, he completed 17 of 24 passes, throwing for two touchdowns with a rushing TD.

The Chiefs’ last backup QB behind Mahomes

Blaine Gabbert, who sat behind Tom Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, served as Mahomes’ backup in 2023. The veteran quarterback even got to start in the regular season finale, leading the Chiefs to a hard-fought win over the Chargers.

The 34-year-old is among the Super Bowl LVIII champions who remain in free agency, and whether the Chiefs plan to bring him back remains uncertain. In the meantime, it looks like Kansas City opted for a younger alternative to Mahomes in Wentz.

Chiefs QB depth chart ahead of 2024 training camp