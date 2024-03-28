Little more than a month ago, Patrick Mahomes led a 70-plus yard drive to help the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers. But things change fast in the NFL.

With the free agency and trading period already underway, the Chiefs saw some changes to their roster for the upcoming season. In fact, there are plenty of members from their last championship who are still looking for a team.

Perhaps the most notable name on the list is wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who caught the game-winning touchdown at Allegiant Stadium in February. But the WR room didn’t look good in 2023, which is why Hardman finds himself a free agent along with other former teammates.

The Super Bowl 2024 champs with Chiefs who are still in free agency

QB Blaine Gabbert

RB Jerick McKinnon

WR Richie James

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

WR Mecole Hardman

TE Blake Bell

OL Donovan Smith

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

OL Prince Tega Wanogho

DL Mike Danna

DL Malik Herring

LB Jack Cochrane

DB Nazeeh Johnson

OL Mike Caliendo

Andy Reid wants the three-peat with Chiefs

Despite speculation about his retirement date, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is not going anywhere anytime soon. With two straight championships under his belt, chasing the three-peat creates plenty of excitement at Arrowhead.

“Yeah, that would be something. I just asked if anybody has won three times and they told me no. So, I said ‘alright’. We’ll see. I mean, we’ve got great competition in the AFC West,” Reid said. “We just had some coaching hirings and these guys are good football coaches with good quarterbacks and teams. It’s not just going to be easy. That’s not how this thing rolls.”