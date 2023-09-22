Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season will bring us an interesting quarterback battle between Patrick Mahomes and Justin Fields when the Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Chicago Bears to Arrowhead on Sunday.

These teams arrrive in the third week in different moods. While the reigning champions just beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road, the Bears are still winless this year.

After months of hype around him, Fields is struggling to get things going in Chicago’s offense after two games. Mahomes addressed this situation, offering some advice for his colleague.

Patrick Mahomes explains how Justin Fields can improve

“Trust your talent. Trust your instincts,” Mahomes said, via FOX. “He’s here for a reason. He’s made a lot of big plays happen in the NFL and college, wherever he’s been. Just trusting in your instincts and then go out there [and] be the player you’ve always been – just not against us, hopefully.”

Drafted by the Bears with the 11th overall pick in 2021, Fields has yet to take off as the team’s franchise quarterback. This season, he has more interceptions (3) than touchdowns (2). But of course, there’s still a long way to go.

Mahomes, like any other quarterback, knows what is like to hear critics when things don’t go to plan. On Sunday, we’ll see whether Fields listens to the two-time MVP and trusts his instincts.