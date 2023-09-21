NFL: The rookie QB who already has the same rushing yards as Patrick Mahomes

The moment we’ve been waiting for is here. The 2023 NFL season is well underway, with Patrick Mahomes taking much of the limelight as he aims to take the Kansas City Chiefs to another Super Bowl.

It’s only been a few months since he led the team to the ultimate glory, but there’s no time to think about the past. The new season has already started, which is why Mahomes and company have work to do.

The Chiefs managed to bounce back from a loss to the Lions in the season opener by beating the Jaguars, but they can still improve. Mahomes, for instance, has the same rushing yards as a quarterback taking his first steps.

Rookie QB Anthony Richardson tied with Mahomes on rushing yards

As StatMuse notes, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has recorded 75 rushing yards in his first two games in the NFL. The rookie signal-caller is tied with Mahomes, though both are far from Daniel Jones.

QB rushing yards leaders after two weeks

102 — Daniel Jones

92 — Lamar Jackson

75 — Patrick Mahomes

75 — Anthony Richardson

What pick was Anthony Richardson?

The Indianapolis Colts selected Anthony Richardson out of Florida with the fourth-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.