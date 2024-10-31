NFL News: Patrick Mahomes laments the loss of another Chiefs weapon after tough injury

The Kansas City Chiefs may be the only undefeated team in the league, but the 2024 NFL season has been more challenging for Patrick Mahomes and company than what their 7-0 record suggests.

Injuries have been haunting the team even before Week 1, with wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown—who joined the Chiefs in free agency—suffering a sternoclavicular joint dislocation in the preseason opener.

Andy Reid and Mahomes lost yet another weapon this week, with tight end Jody Fortson going to Injured Reserve after hurting his right knee late in the 27-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the Chiefs quarterback lamented seeing Fortson go down due to injury again: “It’s extremely tough just because you know how hard he’s worked to get back from the injuries that he’s had in the past. Such a good dude. He’ll do whatever to be on that football field. He’s one of those guys where you’re like, ‘Go block the middle linebacker,’ he’ll go block the middle linebacker. He’ll do whatever it takes to help your team win. You feel terrible. You know how much it means for him, and it means a lot for us for him to be out there.“

Jody Fortson #88 of the Kansas City Chiefs dives into the endzone for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

Advertisement

Even though this is definitely a tough moment for the 28-year-old, Mahomes made sure to send his teammate an encouraging message: “Obviously it’s terrible news but at the same time, I know the human. I know the person, I know he’ll continue to fight back and give himself another opportunity to get back out on that football field.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Patrick Mahomes sends clear message to Travis Kelce, Chiefs teammates after perfect start

Fortson’s history with the Chiefs

Fortson returned to the Chiefs this season after leaving for the Miami Dolphins in March. He started with the practice squad but went on to make three appearances in the 2024 NFL season, recording one reception for five yards in 40 snaps.

Advertisement

While Chiefs fans were mixed on Reid’s decision to bring him back, we’re talking about a player who’s familiar with the system. The Valdosta State product moved to Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and went on to stay with the team in its three Super Bowl victories during the Reid-Mahomes era.

In all this time at Arrowhead, Fortson only managed to make 15 catches for 160 yards with four touchdowns. However, injuries have prevented him from playing more than 22 games so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Chiefs urged to help Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes with Saints star before trade deadline

Fortson’s injury history in Kansas City

When Fortson was discovering his best form in 2021, a torn Achilles ended his season. His attempt to come back stronger in 2022 was struck by elbow and quad injuries. In 2023, a shoulder injury sustained during training camp forced him to miss the entire year.

Jody Fortson #88 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before playing against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters after Sunday’s win, Reid couldn’t tell the extent of Fortson’s injury, claiming that the player hurt his right knee. On Wednesday, the tight end shed more light on his situation.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid has found a new leader on the Chiefs alongside Patrick Mahomes

Fortson provides injury update

“So incredibly thankful for the love and support I’ve received over the last couple of days… If you hadn’t already known, I suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in the final 40 seconds of the game this past Sunday,” Fortson wrote. “All I can say is I know exactly what it feels like to fight and scratch your way from the bottom so this place is all too familiar. What I can also ensure is that this will NOT be my final resting place. Those that know me KNOW I ain’t never laid down and just gave up on anything and I’m damn sure not about to start now! If you’re rocking with me, keep rocking! We’ll bounce back as we always have. If not, no love lost and none found.”

Advertisement

With his presence on Injured Reserve, Fortson knows he’ll be out for at least the next four weeks. This adds to the Chiefs’ crowded IR list, with Brown, Rashee Rice, Isiah Pacheco, and Skyy Moore also sidelined.