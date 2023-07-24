With Tom Brady stepping away from the gridiron, Patrick Mahomes is becoming the face of the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar has done it again last season, leading the team to another Super Bowl victory.

At 27, the Texas Tech product already boasts an impressive résumé with two rings and two MVP honors, as well as two Super Bowl MVP awards. Needless to say, he’s making a case to be considered one of the best of all times.

With two championships in five years, many wonder whether we are already witnessing the making of a dynasty. Mahomes recently addressed this topic, saying that the Chiefs need one more ring to forge that reputation.

Patrick Mahomes warns Chiefs they’re not an NFL dynasty yet

“I think we’re the beginning of one,” Mahomes said when asked by Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports whether the Chiefs are dynasty team, via ClutchPoints. “I always say you gotta win three.

“Our job is to do whatever we can to win as many as we can and not have any regrets when we step off the field,” he added. “If we keep the mentality that we have, we can look back at the end of our career and decide if we’re a dynasty or not.”

With Mahomes under center, the Chiefs will always have reasons for optimism. The quarterback knows his team has the potential to continue writing history, which is why he’s pushing his teammates to go beyond and make history by winning at least one more Super Bowl.