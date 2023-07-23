The Kansas City Chiefs want to have a great 2023 NFL season. As they are preparing to face the upcoming campaign, Patrick Mahomes has received some really bad news: the quarterback has lost a key player from his talented offense.

As the 2023 season approaches, the Chiefs are once again seen as true contenders to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy this year. The team’s front office has built a very competitive roster, surrounding Patrick Mahomes with the best players available to help him succeed.

Now, the Chiefs have their sights set on back-to-back titles. However, they have received unfortunate news about a key partner of Patrick Mahomes that could potentially weaken their offense at the start of the 2023 season.

Patrick Mahomes loses key Chiefs teammate for the start of the training camp

Summer has arrived, and that only means one thing: football is near. NFL teams are warming up for the upcoming campaign, and the training camps are key to start preparing to face the season in the best way possible.

Unfortunately for the Chiefs, the start of this year’s training camp came with some bad news. Kadarius Toney, who was a key partner for Mahomes at the end of the 2022 season, tweaked his knee and was unable to participate in the first day of practice.

Earlier this year, Mahomes praised Toney for his talent. However, injuries have limited his playing time more than he would have liked. The wide receiver’s current status remains undisclosed, but the Chiefs are hopeful that the issue won’t be so serious.