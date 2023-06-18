It seems only a matter of time before we see DeAndre Hopkins donning a new uniform. Amidst the swirling rumors surrounding the receiver, Matt Judon of the New England Patriots has posted a cryptic tweet that could potentially dispel some doubts on this matter.

Teams are already preparing their 2023 NFL season. The minicamps are very important for all of them, as they are the way in which new players can understand how the squads work and get to know their teammates better.

Due to this reason, DeAndre Hopkins must choose his next team soon. While there are numerous rumors surrounding the 31-year-old receiver, it appears that only a few favorites remain to sign the former Cardinals player.

Patriots LB Matt Judon posts cryptic tweet after DeAndre Hopkins’ visit

Everybody is waiting for DeAndre Hopkins to announce his new team. The receiver was released by the Arizona Cardinals on May, so now he’s free to choose where to play this year.

There are several teams interested in Hopkins, but not all of them are able to afford him. According to reports, the receiver’s salary demands are too high for some clubs, and that’s why he has not received an offer yet.

However, it appears that the Patriots are putting in significant effort to acquire the services of the five-time Pro Bowler. This dedication has been acknowledged by Matt Judon, who posted a cryptic tweet following Hopkins’ visit to New England. “General Manager of the year?,” the linebacker exclaimed on Twitter.

According to multiple reports, Hopkins left New England without any offer on the table. However, the team is willing to negotiate with the receiver in order to sign him and give Mac Jones an elite weapon to bolster his offense.