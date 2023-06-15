There is still some uncertainty regarding DeAndre Hopkins’ future. His release by the Arizona Cardinals happened around a month ago and his market has been slower than expected. However, the New England Patriots are optimistic they can get him.

Hopkins had a visit with Bill Belichick’s team. He spent time with the Tennessee Titans earlier in the week, but the momentum is shifting towards the Patriots. Multiple reports suggest his recent trip to New England was more than enticing for the fans who want the wide receiver.

The Patriots are in a tough division that includes elite quarterback Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers, so Mac Jones could use any help he can get. They are going to need a much better offense if they want to compete with them, making signing Hopkins their priority right now.

DeAndre Hopkins’ picture from Patriots locker room

It’s early to know where he’ll land because he is in no hurry to sign with a team. His reported deadlineto get a deal done is late July when training camps start. Hopkins’ talent isn’t questioned, but his salary expectations might be the main reason as to why he hasn’t found a new team yet.

The wide receiver is probably just getting started with the visits. A good example of how things can change with high-profile free agents isOdell Beckham Jr. Last year he said plenty of good things about multiple teams every other day before deciding to not even play, so actions shouldn’t be taken as definitive until he effectively signs a contract.

However, there is no denying that Patriots fans are desperate to get a playmaker for the offense. That’s why Hopkins’ recent post with Matt Judon has them thrilled. In the picture he posted from New England’s locker room he also added the words “The family” in Spanish. This is what he posted on Instagram.