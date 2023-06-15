Everybody wants to know what will DeAndre Hopkins do for the 2023 NFL season. According to reports, he’s set to decide his next team in the upcoming weeks, and his choice may start a new rivalry between to AFC clubs.

DeAndre Hopkins’ future is uncertain. After being released by the Arizona Cardinals, the wide receiver is set to test the free agency market for the first time in his career.

According to reports, there are several teams interested in signing the former Houston Texans player. However, there are two clubs that are trying everything to get him, in what could be the start of a new rivalry int he NFL.

Two AFC teams could start a new rivalry thanks to DeAndre Hopkins

time has come for DeAndre Hopkins to choose his next landing spot. According to reports, his salary demands may be to high for teams like the Buffalo Bills or the Kansas City Chiefs, who are interested in him.

However, there are other clubs that could fulfil the receiver’s expectations. Hopkins visited the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots to see if they are willing to offer him a lucrative deal, and it seems like both franchises are interested in pursuing him.

As a matter of fact, both squads will ‘compete’ soon for DeAndre Hopkins. The teams announced that they will have a joint practice in Nashville before the 3rd pre-season game. If the wide receiver signs with any of them before this drill, things might get really awkward on the field.