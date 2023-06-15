DeAndre Hopkins is set to choose his new team in the upcoming days. The receiver visited the New England Patriots to see if he could join their cause, but according to reports their encounter didn’t really go as planned.

The teams’ mandatory minicamps have already started. Clubs are using their new players to see if they are able to adapt. For free agents, it is very important to find a suitable landing spot soon to avoid being left behind.

After being released by the Arizona Cardinals, Hopkins is looking for a team willing to fulfil his salary demands. However, his first meeting with the Patriots may have gone wrong during the visit.

Report: Patriots refused to offer DeAndre Hopkins a deal after his meeting

The Patriots are trying to rebuild since Tom Brady’s exit. It has not been easy for New England, but they now want to add an elite player to help Mac Jones succeed in the upcoming season.

A few days ago, it was reported that the Patriots were interested in DeAndre Hopkins. On Wednesday, the AFC East team hosted the 31-year-old receiver, but their visit didn’t have a good ending for the player.

According to multiple sources, the former Cardinals player didn’t receive an offer from the Patriots after his visit. However, both sides are reportedly open to talk in the upcoming days to see if they can reach an agreement to close Hopkins’ arrival to New England.