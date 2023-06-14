Mac Jones and the New England Patriots have plenty of work to do in the 2023 NFL season. Not only because they come from a disappointing campaign, but also because the AFC East looks stacked this year.

The Buffalo Bills look ready to come back stronger after falling short last year, the Miami Dolphins have strengthened their roster and the New York Jets are building around Aaron Rodgers.

The Patriots’ offense struggled big time in 2022, which is why the team is making changes for this season. In an attempt to help Jones in his third year, the team is reportedly closing in on the arrival of a top wide receiver.

Rumor: Patriots optimistic about signing DeAndre Hopkins

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the New England Patriots are optimistic on reaching an agreement with free agent wideout DeAndre Hopkins. The former Cardinals star is expected to visit Foxborough this week, and the front office reportedly expects to tie him down to a deal before he leaves:

“The free agent is planning to visit Gillette Stadium on Thursday, and there’s optimism the two sides can find a way to reach an agreement, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.”

Whether the Patriots are prepared to meet Hopkins’ demands remains to be seen, but the team should make an effort to make it happen. With D-Hop on board, the WR room would have the upgrade it needs to take this team to the next level.