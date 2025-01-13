The NBA‘s Greatest of All Time (GOAT) debate continues to captivate fans, players, and league insiders, with Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant frequently at the center of the discussion. Jordan is often celebrated as the player who transformed basketball, while Bryant is revered as one of the most skilled competitors in the league’s history. Despite their differing eras, both legends shared a common perspective when asked about the toughest opponent they ever faced.

With careers that inspired generations of players, including today’s NBA stars, Jordan and Bryant’s insights carry significant weight. Interestingly, both legends have publicly agreed on their choice for the most challenging opponent during their illustrious careers.

In an interview, Jordan was asked about the toughest player he had ever faced. Without hesitation, the Chicago Bulls icon replied: “The hardest opponent for me to play against? In terms of 1-on-1? Small guys… Allen Iverson.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jordan elaborated further: “He could beat me on the perimeter, but I could take him in the post. He’s a heck of a good player. He’s a young talent.” This acknowledgment highlighted Jordan’s struggles with smaller, quicker players, who often posed unique challenges due to their speed and skill.

Allen Iverson (Philadelphia 76ers) greets Michael Jordan (Washington Wizards) during the 2003 NBA All-Star Game.

Advertisement

Bryant’s thoughts on Iverson as an opponent

As MJ praised Iverson for his exceptional skills, Kobe Bryant also shared his perspective on facing the Sixers’ star and the challenges Iverson presented on the court. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Bryant was asked about the toughest player he had ever faced. “Allen Iverson, he was a load to deal with, man. He was really, really tough,” Bryant said.

Advertisement

see also NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton settles the greatest all-time player debate: 'A total killer'

Bryant further elaborated, recalling a specific game where Iverson delivered a standout performance. “There was a game where he dropped 44 on me in Philadelphia,” Bryant noted. He also reiterated similar sentiments during a press conference ahead of the 2016 NBA All-Star Game, adding: “A.I., as a competitor, he drove me to be more obsessive about the game because I had to figure out how to solve that problem.”

Advertisement

Bryant’s personal conversation with Iverson

Bryant didn’t just acknowledge Iverson’s greatness publicly; he also shared his admiration directly with him. Reflecting on a conversation they had before the All-Star Game in 2016, Bryant said, “I told him, ‘You don’t realize how much you pushed me. I don’t think people nowadays fully understand how great you were as a player, how much of a problem you were for defenses.'”

Bryant’s candid admission highlights the mutual respect between two of the game’s all-time greats, emphasizing the impact Iverson had not just on defenses but on his peers as well.

Advertisement