NFL News: Patriots QB Jerod Mayo gives major update on Drake Maye after concussion

After leaving the game against the Jets due to a concussion in Week 8 of the NFL, QB Drake Maye is still uncertain about his availability for the next game. Jerod Mayo, New England Patriots HC, commented on the situation.

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots throws a pass during the first quarter against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
© Adam Glanzman/Getty ImagesDrake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots throws a pass during the first quarter against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

By Matías Persuh

The current season for the New England Patriots in the NFL is certainly not what was expected. Entering Week 9, Jerod Mayo‘s squad has managed only two victories and, to make matters worse, rookie QB Drake Maye had to leave the game against Jets due to a concussion. Regarding this, the head coach provided an update on this situation.

Although the Patriots secured an important victory against New York in Foxboro last weekend, the key highlight of the day came when Drake Maye left the game after suffering a concussion from a hit by a rival before hitting the ground.

In the lead-up to a matchup against the Tennessee Titans, another team in need within the league, Coach Mayo spoke with the press and provided an important update regarding the situation of the former North Carolina player.

According to journalist Josina Anderson, Maye is still in the concussion protocol: “Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo says QB Drake Maye remains in the concussion protocol and will be a limited participant today.”

New England Patriots

Drake Maye #10 hands off the ball to Rhamondre Stevenson #38 of the New England Patriots during the first quarter against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

If the rookie’s absence is confirmed for the game against the Titans, veteran Jacoby Brissett will take his place, a key contributor in the Patriots’ victory over Aaron Rodgers’ team.

Mayo’s defense of his quarterback after the hit

After the impact to his helmet from New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood, there were many questions raised about why the player was not penalized following the incident.

One of the most vocal in defending the integrity of his quarterback was none other than Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo: “They didn’t call it. I had conversations with them the entire game,” HC said surprised over the lack of penalty on the play.

“I thought some of those calls were questionable. At the same time, I have to go back and watch the film. We’ll have those conversations,” he finally concluded over the incident.

What’s next for the New England Patriots?

With the primary goal of securing their third victory of the season, and still without confirmation on Drake Maye‘s availability, the Patriots face a challenging series of matchups that will ultimately determine the direction of this team.

  • vs Tennessee Titans, November 3rd
  • vs Chicago Bears, November 10th
  • vs Los Angeles Rams, November 17th
  • vs Miami Dolphins, November 24th
  • vs Indianapolis Colts, December 1st
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

