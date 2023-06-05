The Pittsburgh Steelers want to win everything there is to win in the 2023 season, they know they have a good quarterback, Kenny Pickett, and their head coach knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl.

The more specialists enter the offensive line, the better the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers will be in the upcoming 2023 season, they must get rid of the players who no longer contribute anything to the franchise.

The Steelers haven’t played in the playoffs since 2021, but the last time they won even a Conference Championship was in 2010.

Who was the XFL player invited to the Steelers training camp?

Rex Sunahara is the XFL player who was invited to the Steelers training camp, he played for the Brahams in the XFL for the San Antonio Brahmas as part of the special teams.

He played for West Virginia and was selected in the 2022 XFL Draft, although it’s still not certain that he will officially join the Steelers but they need a long snapper.

Most of the players who are ‘invited’ are signed, with a few exceptions, since by being invited they were already checked by a scout.