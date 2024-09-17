NFL News: Pittsburgh Steelers legend makes strong statement about QB Justin Fields

After standout performances from QB Justin Fields in the first two weeks of the NFL season, a Pittsburgh Steelers legend has made a major statement about him.

The Pittsburgh Steelers couldn’t have asked for a better start to the NFL season. With a perfect 2-0 record, Mike Tomlin’s squad is emerging as a serious contender in the AFC North. Meanwhile, a stellar performance by Justin Fields has prompted a franchise legend to weigh in with his thoughts.

The player in question is none other than Steelers’ legendary quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who made his feelings clear about Fields’ standout performance so far: “So far, I like what I’ve seen,” Big Ben stated via CBS Sports.

“I like that he’s getting into it. I like that he’s getting the feel of it. If you told me that they’re 1-1 or 0-2 and this is going on, I’d say, ‘Yeah, we’ve got to do something.’ But again, he’s not turning the ball over.”

“He’s been efficient. He’s been good with the ball. So I think you’ve got to stay with him, I really do, and see what happens.”, Roethlisberger finally stated over Fields performance.

Ben Roethlisberger during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs New Orleans Saints in Pittsburgh PA at Acruisure Stadium.

While he appreciates the high level of play from the former Ohio State standout, Roethlisberger’s experience suggests that it’s better to seal the game early rather than savoring strong play throughout and ending up with a loss: “Would you like to see 400 yards and three touchdowns and one rushing touchdown? Of course you would,

“But you know what else you’re going to be happy with? You’ll be happy with a guy right now that wasn’t even really supposed to probably start this year, going 2-0, taking care of the football, making plays, sometimes out of nothing when guys are getting in,” Big Ben finally stated.

Mike Tomlin reaffirms his confidence in Fields

After dealing with a nagging calf injury just before the start of the new NFL season, QB Russell Wilson had to relinquish his starting spot with the Pittsburgh Steelers to the emerging talent, Justin Fields.

Two victories and two memorable performances from the former Chicago Bears QB convinced coach Mike Tomlin to stick with him. In Week 3, Justin Fields will once again be the starter, this time facing the Los Angeles Chargers.

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin reacts during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons on September 8th, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

What’s next for Pittsburgh Steelers?

After a surprisingly strong start to the season with a 2-0 record, the Pittsburgh Steelers will look to solidify their status as title contenders in the upcoming games, which will be anything but easy for Tomlin’s squad.

vs Los Angeles Chargers, Week 3

vs Indianapolis Colts, Week 4

vs Dallas Cowboys, Week 5

vs Las Vegas Raiders, Week 6

vs New York Jets, Week 7