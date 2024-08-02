Puka Nacua had an outstanding 2023 NFL season, proving that talent runs through his veins. Now, his brother has made it to the league, signing with another NFC team for the upcoming campaign.

Last year, Puka Nacua surprised everyone with his remarkable talent. Now, another NFC team has decided to hire his brother, but unfortunately, there will be no reunion between the Nacua brothers.

During the 2023 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams were looking for a new wide receiver. Fortunately for them, they found Puka Nacua available in the 5th round, making one of the biggest steals of the event.

The rookie had an amazing year with the Rams. Now, his brother has joined a team in the NFC; but the Nacua brothers will be rivals and are set to clash in the 2024 season.

Puka Nacua’s brother signs with the New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are working to build a better offense to support Derek Carr. The NFC South team signed the veteran quarterback last year, but they need to provide him with more weapons to achieve success.

Currently, the Saints have Chris Olave as their primary wide receiver. However, the team’s intention is to improve their offense, which is why they have added a new player to help Carr.

Executive vice president and general manager Mickey Loomis announced that the Saints signed Samson Nacua on Friday. To make room for this addition, the club released quarterback Nathan Peterman.

As you might have guessed, Samson is the older brother of the Rams’ Puka Nacua. Unfortunately, he has not had the same luck as his brother, having wandered through the NFL without finding success.

Samson Nacua has joined the New Orleans Saints

Samson entered the NFL in 2022 as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts but did not make it to the 53-man roster. Most recently, he played for the UFL’s Michigan Panthers in the 2023 season, recording 11 receptions for 125 yards.

Who are the wide receivers of the New Orleans Saints?

Nacua’s arrival will add depth to the Saints’ wide receiver room. Although he’s not set to be a starter, the Saints want Derek Carr to have more options available on the field.

As of today, alongside Nacua, the Saints have Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Cedrick Wilson Jr., and Equanimeous St. Brown as their main wide receivers in Carr’s offense.