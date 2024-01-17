Saints confirm who will be their head coach for the 2024 NFL season

The New Orleans Saints are going through a huge rebuild. As they couldn’t make it to the 2024 NFL playoffs, the team’s front office has now confirmed who will be their head coach next season.

The 2023 season of the Saints was decent, but not their best. Despite tying with the Buccaneers in record, Tampa Bay won the NFC South based on the NFL tiebreaker rules.

It’s evident that the team is making progress, and now they are gearing up for the next season. This includes addressing the head coaching situation, but they have it very clear months away from the upcoming campaign.

Saints name their head coach for the 2024 season

Step by step, it seems like the Saints are returning to be a competitive team. The team has undergone through several changes recently, including the departure of Sean Payton in 2022.

When Payton announced that he would not coach for a year, the Saints decided to give Dennis Allen an opportunity. Even though he was regarded just as an interim head coach, he has now taken the job definitely.

Mickey Loomis, general manager of the Saints, has praised Allen for his coaching qualities. The GM has now confirmed that the head coach will continue with them next season.

New Orleans is the second team that Allen has coached in the NFL. From 2012 to 2014, he was the HC of the Oakland Raiders, but had a terrible performance and finished with a disappointing record of 8-28.

In two years with the Saints, Allen has secured 16 wins and 18 defeats. However, the team improved this season, so the front office wants to continue with him and his project for more time.

Why did the Saints moved on from Sean Payton?

By the end of the 2021 season, Sean Payton informed the New Orleans Saints that he would take a time off and wouldn’t coach the 2022 campaign. They gave Dennis Allen a chance, and they preferred to continue with him instead of Payton.

In 2022, the Denver Broncos were interested in Payton’s services, but he was still under contract with the Saints. New Orleans took advantage of the situation and traded him in exchange for a first-round pick.