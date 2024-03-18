The San Francisco 49ers have underwent several changes since their 2024 Super Bowl loss. Now, the NFC East team has suffered the departure of a huge star, leaving another big problem to solve for Kyle Shanahan.

Ahead of the 2024 NFL season, the 49ers are gearing up to rebound from their recent upset in the Super Bowl LVIII. San Francisco remains a favorite to contend for the Vince Lombardi Trophy next year, but the offseason will be crucial to maintain that position.

During this free agency market, the 49ers have made some adjustments to their roster. Unfortunately, they were unable to retain a star player, who will be heading to the NFC South to play for the New Orleans Saints.

Chase Young leaves the 49ers and signs with the Saints

Last season, the 49ers were confident in their ability to reach and win the 2024 Super Bowl. Consequently, they acquired Chase Young from the Washington Commanders for a 3rd-round pick to bolster their defense and increase their chances.

Less than five months after the trade, Young is no longer part of the 49ers. The team decided not to pursue retaining the star defensive end, who quickly found a new team to play for.

Young, who entered the league in 2020 as the 2nd overall pick, will join the New Orleans Saints. The defensive end signed a 1-year, $13 million deal with the NFC South team.

Even though he was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020, the years following haven’t been the best for him. In four seasons, the pass rusher has only registered 16.5 sacks, which are not the most impressive numbers for a former 2nd overall pick.

For many analysts, Young stands out as a remarkable pass rusher. Despite being hampered by injuries, the Saints are optimistic that he will strengthen their defense and prove his critics wrong.

Where will Chase Young play in the defense of the Saints?

When Chase Young entered the league, he played on the left side of the defensive line. In his first three years with the Commanders, he maintained this position, but in his fourth year, he transitioned to the right side.

Surprisingly, Young’s numbers on the right side were very decent, registering five sacks in just seven games with Washington. With Cam Jordan occupying the starting defensive end position on the left side, Young could be positioned on the right side to create a formidable pass-rushing duo on both sides of the defensive line.