The Chicago Bears might be ready to become a contender in the NFL. Right now, general manager, Ryan Poles, holds the No.1 overall pick and has to make the biggest decision of his career between Caleb Williams and Justin Fields. However, there’s so much more in this rebuilding process.

The Bears have been probably the most active franchise in free agency creating a championship caliber roster. Jaylon Johnson signed a four-year contract extension, the trade for Montez Sweat was a success and D’Andre Swift is their new running back.

Now, the Chicago Bears just made a blockbuster trade which, if they choose the right quarterback, could make them favorites to win a very competitive NFC North over the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers. Even a Super Bowl wouldn’t be out of the discussion.

Chicago Bears make blockbuster trade with Los Angeles Chargers

The Chicago Bears acquired star wide receiver Keenan Allen after an amazing trade with the Chargers. In exchange, Los Angeles will receive a fourth-round pick. A massive move in the NFL.

Now, the Bears are stacked on offense. Just imagine Allen playing alongside DJ Moore with D’Andre Swift as their running threat. If Caleb Williams is the chosen one, the quarterback will arrive to an extraordinary situation.

On the other side, the Los Angeles Chargers just had no room to keep Keenan Allen because of all their salary cap issues. Mike Williams was already released and the only star they could retain is Joey Bosa.

Who will be the starting quarterback of the Chicago Bears?

All reports point out to Caleb Williams as the new quarterback of the Chicago Bears with the No.1 overall pick. Furthermore, the Bears made a very intriguing move by just signing Brett Rypien as their backup quarterback.

So, unless they don’t find a potential suitor to trade for Fields, Williams and Rypien should be on top of the depth chart before training camp. The talent on offense and defense is absolutely promising for the Bears.