Last year, the Arizona Cardinals lived a complete nightmare, and the bad news continue. Ahead of the 2023 NFL season,. the NFC West team has lost a key player of Kyler Murray’s offense.

The Cardinals have had serious problems recently. Despite Kyler Murray’s arrival, the team has not find its way to success, being one of the most disappointing squads the league has seen recently.

However, the Cardinals are poised to change things up and have a remarkable season this year. The team’s front office has been working really hard to add more weapons to finally compete in the NFC West.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray loses key player of his offense

It has not been an easy run for Kuler Murray since his arrival to the league in 2019. Since then, the quarterback has had a 25-31-1 record, with only one winning season in his career.

Despite the team’s front office signing several weapons to aid in his success, they have now lost a crucial player in Murray’s offense. This is truly unfortunate news for the quarterback.

Five days ago, the Cardinals signed Marlon Mack to a one-year deal. Unfortunately, the running back has suffered a torn Achilles and has been placed on the injured reserve list. He will miss the 2023 season.

Mack, 27, was set to help James Conner in the backfield. Keontay Ingram is listed as his backup, but his health worries the Cardinals. Arizona could still sign a new runing back this offseason, with several top free agents still available.