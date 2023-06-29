At the end of the 2022 NFL season, both J.J. Watt and Tom Brady decided to retire. The ex-quarterback is set to become FOX Sports main football analyst in fall of 2024, and the former defensive end will follow his footsteps as he will also join a broadcasting network soon.

J.J. Watt is considered as one of the greatest defensive players of all time. He was selected with the 11th-overall pick in 2011 by the Houston Texans, which will induct him into their Ring of Honor in Week 4 when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In 2021, Watt made a blockbuster move by signing with the Arizona Cardinals. However, two seasons later, he made the decision to retire from football due to injuries. He struggled to maintain his health and didn’t have enough playing time with the NFC west squad.

J.J. Watt signs deal with CBS Sports to become their NFL studio analyst

J.J. Watt will go through history as one of the best pass rushers the NFL has ever seen. He was one of the most dominant players uring his time with the Houston Texans, winning three Defensive Player of the Year awards during his career.

However, the end of his journey through the league was not the most ideal. Injuries prevented him from performing at his peak level with the Cardinals, leading him to make the decision to retire from football after just two years in Arizona.

A few months later, Watt is back to football. The former Wisonsin player has agreed terms with CBS Sports to be their NFL studio analyst, signing a multi-year deal with the network.

