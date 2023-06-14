Players always struggle to adapt to the NFL in their transition from college to professional football. This is the case of a former first-round pick, who will change positions for the 2023 season after the Arizona Cardinals ‘forced’ him to do so.

The Arizona Cardinals really need to change things upt for the upcoming campaign. After firing Kliff Kingsbury, the team decided to hire Jonathan Gannon, former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator, to lead the squad this year.

Gannon is set to have a huge impact on the team, specially in their defense. Now, the head coach has decided to make some changes, including a position switch for a player who entered the league as a first-round pick.

Cardinals’ former first-round pick set to switch positions for the 2023 season

Throughout NFL history, numerous players have been required to transition to different positions from what they played in college. Coaches often identify unique potential in these players and advise them to switch places on the field to enhance their chances of staying in the league.

Julian Edelman is probably one of the most relevant cases of success. Even though he played as a quarterback in college, he switched positions and became a wide receiver. Thanks to his decision, he managed to win three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.

Now, the Cardinals want to have their own story of success. Isaiah Simmons, the 2020 8th-overall pick, will change positions (again) in the upcoming season, as the team’s coaching staff saw better qualities in him in a different place on the field.

The former linebacker confirmed that he will become a defensive back starting this year. He has also played as an edge rusher, but defensive coordinator Nick Rallis thinks that Simmons could be more helpful in the secondary.

“I’d like to master defensive back first before I dive into playing with outside linebacker,” Simmons said, via the team’s official website. “I’d like to be a master of at least everything in the secondary. Before I go on to other places.”