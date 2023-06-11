The Las Vegas Raiders could lose one of their best players in the roster right now. Josh Jacobs has sent the team’s front office a message with his latest activity on social media, which could mean the worst for the club ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Several players have received huge deals recently, mostly quarterbacks. In the NFL, running backs are very relevant in every playbook, but some of them think they are not being very well payed.

One of them is Josh Jacobs. The running back is entering to his last year of contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. As of today, the team has not sent him an offer to extend their relationship, and he has had enough of it.

Josh Jacobs’ social media activity could be a direct message to the Raiders

Josh Jacobs has been one of the best Raiders players recently. Despite the team’s disappointing 2022 NFL season, he managed to have a remarkable year with 1,653 rushing yards and 400 receiving yards.

Unfortunately for Jacobs, his rookie contract is near to end. Despite being an elite running back, Josh hasn’t received anny offer from the Raiders to extend his deal, so now he has sent them a message through his social media.

Three days ago, Jacobs liked a tweet from Robert Griffin III sugesting that it is “offensive” how the NFL treats running backs. Yesterday, Josh tweeted “We gotta do it for the ones after us,” referring to this same matter.

It seems like negotiations between borth parties are going nowhere. Jacobs is due over $10 million this year, and rumors say that the Raiders could release him soon in order to avoid paying him that amount.