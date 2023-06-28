After nine seasons together, Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders parted ways earlier this year. A few months later, the quarterback has shared intimate insight into his exit from the AFC West team with a very serious statement: ‘They made my wife cry’.

At the end of the 2022 NFL season, the Raiders decided it was time to move on from Derek Carr. The team released the quarterback to save some money, but he quickly found a new squad and signed with the New Orleans Saints.

Now, both sides will face significant challenges individually. However, Derek Carr hasn’t forgotten what the Raiders did to him at the end of his tenure in Las Vegas, sharing intimate insights about his departure.

Derek Carr slams the Raiders by sharing intimate insight about his exit

10 years ago, the Raiders selected Derek Carr with the 36th-overall pick. They had high hopes with his arrival, but unfortunately the quarterback couldn’t guide the team to success during his nine seasons.

At the end of the 2022 NFL season, it was rumored that the Raiders were no longer interested in continuing with Carr as quarterbacks. Those thoughts became stronger when the team decided to bench him, a move nobody expected.

This decision definitely broke something between Carr and the team. The quarterback was surprised for it, but it was not the only one in his family shocked by this move. Derek has now revealed that this choice really hurt his wife.

“Once they made my wife cry, that was pretty much over,” Carr said, via the Fresno Bee. “Once they made her cry, that was out. But the love for my teammates is what probably would have made me do it. But the way it worked out and the timing of things, I was just … it was time for me to move on. But who knows? You never know what will happen.”