In Week 6, the Las Vegas Raiders lost at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and cameras caught an apparentlyfrustrated Maxx Crosby shoving his coach on the sideline during the game.

Maxx Crosby, defensive end of the Las Vegas Raiders
© Chris Unger/Getty ImagesMaxx Crosby, defensive end of the Las Vegas Raiders

By Fernando Franco Puga

It has not been a great 2024 NFL season for the Las Vegas Raiders. In Week 6, the Black and Silver squad lost at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers, with an apparently frustrated Maxx Crosby caught on camera shoving a coach on the sidelines.

The AFC West has fallen far from expectations in recent years. While the Chiefs are still likely the best team in the league, the Chargers, Broncos, and Raiders have struggled to compete within the division against Kansas City.

The Raiders have undergone multiple changes in recent years, mostly on offense. On the other side of the ball, Maxx Crosby remains one of the best defensive players in the entire league, but it’s clear he’s not comfortable with the current state of the club.

Maxx Crosby opens up on why he shoved his coach during the game vs. Steelers

Before the 2024 season began, many fans and analysts believed the Raiders could be a dark horse in the AFC West. However, reality has been far from those expectations, and their current situation is certainly disappointing.

The three-time Super Bowl champions sit at the bottom of the division with a dismal 2-4 record. That poor form was on full display during their Week 6 game against the Steelers.

While playing at Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders failed to defeat the Steelers in a poor showing by the home team. During the game, cameras captured star defensive end Maxx Crosby shoving assistant coach Mike Caldwell, a shocking moment for fans.

Speculation arose about possible deeper issues within the Raiders. However, Crosby has cleared the air, explaining that he has a great relationship with Caldwell and was only trying to hype him up.

“Mike Caldwell Is My Guy,” Crosby wrote on X. “One Of The Best People In The Business. Thats A Love Push, Stop Reaching.”

What is Maxx Crosby’s contract with the Raiders?

Maxx Crosby signed a four-year contract extension with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. The deal is worth $94 million, including $53 million in guaranteed money. This extension keeps Crosby with the Raiders through the 2026 season, solidifying his position as one of the league’s top-paid edge rushers.

Crosby’s contract reflects his importance to the Raiders’ defense. His standout performance, highlighted by consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks, made him a cornerstone of the team’s future.

