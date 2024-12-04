NFL News: Ravens confirm Lamar Jackson will lose key weapon due to suspension

The Baltimore Ravens‘ latest loss was a tough blow for coach John Harbaugh and his team. Fortunately for them, the NFL‘s Week 14 brings a Bye Week, allowing them to reset and prepare for what’s ahead. In their next matchup, they will travel to New York to face none other than the Giants. However, for this game, Lamar Jackson knows he will be without a key offensive teammate due to a suspension.

The Ravens currently hold a record of eight wins and five losses, placing them second in the AFC North, just behind the Pittsburgh Steelers. Their most recent loss to the Eagles pushed them further from the chance of taking the division lead, but they will soon have the opportunity to bounce back and reclaim their position.

After their Bye Week, Baltimore will travel to New York to face the Giants, and Lamar Jackson already knows his offense will be shorthanded. The GM Eric DeCosta announced that WR Diontae Johnson will serve a one-game suspension for refusing to enter the game against Philadelphia.

The news was confirmed by NFL insider Adam Schefter, who shared the update through his X (formerly Twitter) account @AdamSchefter: “Ravens EVP and GM Eric DeCosta announced that Diontae Johnson’s one-game suspension stemmed from the wide receiver refusing to enter Sunday’s game against the Eagles.”

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) leaves the football field after the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers on November 25, 2024, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

The team led by John Harbaugh still holds strong playoff hopes and has powerful weapons on offense, despite the absence of Diontae Johnson in their next game.

Could John Harbaugh lose part of his staff?

There has been speculation around whether Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh could lose some members of his staff, especially considering the team’s performance and coaching changes that could occur.

The Ravens’ offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, had been mentioned as a candidate for head coach positions with several NFL teams. However, Monken himself made it clear regarding the situation, stating that he is fully focused on his current role with Baltimore.

“I don’t deal with it,” Monken said Tuesday. “I don’t deal with it because it has nothing to do with the here and the now, and nobody really knows anyways. I don’t control that. All I control is the job I have here – that’s the most important thing, is us winning here and scoring points. Because if you don’t worry about that, then you don’t have the job here, and the other stuff doesn’t happen.

“The idea is right now, our players, how we get better this week, and again, playing winning football. That’s what we’re paid to do here. The rest of it takes care of itself – that’s just the way it is. Again, I don’t control what’s being said [on] one side or the other – I’ve been on both sides of it. When you’re not very good, or you’re good, or you’re not or whatever. I don’t really pay attention to it to be really honest.”

Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken speaks to the media after practice on Sept. 26, 2024, in Owings Mills, Maryland.

What’s next for the Baltimore Ravens?

Bye Week

vs New York Giants, December 15th

vs Pittsburgh Steelers, December 21st

vs Houston Texans, December 25th

vs Cleveland Browns, January 5th