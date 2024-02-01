Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey raised many eyebrows on Thursday by taking an unexpected jab at Bill Belichick. Shortly after it was reported that the Commanders would hire Dan Quinn as their new head coach, the 27-year-old threw shade at the former Patriots coach.

“The ‘greatest coach of All time’ did not get hired out of 6 Head Coaching jobs open. I think that debate can be put to rest now,” Humphrey wrote as Washington’s head coaching job was the only opening left.

Humphrey’s post immediately went viral on the Internet, surpassing 3 million views in just a few hours. Unsurprisingly, his tweet gave a lot to talk about, and it didn’t sit well with Belichick fans.

But the Ravens player only took time to address one of his replies. Barstool Sports founder and owner Dave Portnoy reacted to Humphrey’s take with an interesting question, while taking dig at the cornerback: “Would Tom Brady get a starting job at age 71? Worry about Lamar throwing into quadruple coverage with the game on the line….”.

Humphrey was ironic in his reply, “Did I hurt your feelings Dave“. Either way, what’s for sure is that the 3x Pro Bowler suddenly took NFL Twitter’s attention by questioning Belichick’s legacy in the league.

Belichick misses out on 2024 coaching cycle

When Belichick announced his departure from New England after more than two decades, many expected the six-time Super Bowl champion to have countless offers on the table.

By then, there were many openings around the league: the Panthers, Commanders, Chargers, Falcons, Seahawks, Raiders, and Titans were looking for a new head coach. Belichick interviewed twice for the Atlanta job, but the team ended up naming Raheem Morris.

Washington was the team that took most time to name a new man for the job, and while it reportedly considered Belichick, the franchise is ultimately hiring the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Now, it looks like Belichick will have to wait at least until 2025 to get back to coaching.