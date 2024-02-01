The Washington Commanders haven’t won the Super Bowl in 33 years. The drought is even bigger considering the franchise hasn’t appeared in the NFC Championship Game since that same season.

The disappointments keep piling up and 2023 wasn’t the exception with a 4-13 record as the worst team in the NFC East. Even with the arrival of Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator, Ron Rivera failed to deliver.

Now, the Commanders were the last team without a head coach in the NFL. The list of names available was extraordinary: Bill Belichick, Pete Carroll or Mike Vrabel.

However, the new general manager at Washington, Adam Peters, took a different direction and, in the process, weakened and archrival in the división like the Dallas Cowboys.

Who will be the new head coach of the Washington Commanders?

Dan Quinn will be the new head coach of the Washington Commanders. He worked as the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys during the last three seasons.

A key factor for Adam Peters and Washington’s front office was the experience of Quinn as a head coach in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons (2015-2020). It’s important to remember he led that team to the Super Bowl.

What will be the next team of Bill Belichick?

The Washington Commanders were the only team without a head coach in the NFL and that spot is gone. The other vacancy left was filled on Wednesday when the Seattle Seahawks confirmed the arrival of Mike Macdonald, who was sensational as defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens.

These were the franchises which announced new head coaches: Jerod Mayo (New England Patriots), Dave Canales (Carolina Panthers), Raheem Morris (Atlanta Falcons), Brian Callahan (Tennessee Titans), Mike Macdonald (Seattle Seahawks), Dan Quinn (Washington Commanders) and Jim Harbaugh (Los Angeles Chargers).

Furthermore, three teams confirmed major decisions about their current situation. Mike McCarthy will stay with the Dallas Cowboys, the Pittsburgh Steelers will extend Mike Tomlin’s contract and Antonio Pierce is no longer interim as he’ll take over the Raiders’ job permanently.