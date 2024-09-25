NFL News: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson gives surprising response to Tom Brady's nickname for him

Lamar Jackson reacted with a message of admiration to Tom Brady's commentary on the Baltimore Ravens' Week 3 NFL victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

The mood among the Baltimore Ravens staff has calmed down after they recorded their first win of the season by defeating the Dallas Cowboys 28-25 in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL, in a game commented on by Tom Brady in his new role. Lamar Jackson spoke at a press conference in response to the former New England Patriots superstar’s comment.

Brady’s new role as an NFL commentator is a recent development that has given him plenty to talk about on each of his broadcasts. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been tasked with commentating on a Jackson who stood out in the win and was nicknamed “The Eraser” for his good work on the field.

“Tom Brady is the GOAT. For him to give me a nickname, The Eraser, and how he judge my game, it’s dope for me to hear,” reacted a surprising Jackson. “That’s the best man. Only guy in the league with seven Super Bowls”, praised the Ravens quarterback.

Jackson had started the new season with some question marks over his performance after a poor 0-2 record in the first two weeks, but the win over the Cowboys brought relief and a new nickname that is here to stay. The Ravens quarterback has been shocked to receive it, especially since the inventor is one of his biggest idols.

Jackson completed 12 passes of 15 attempts for 182 yards and a touchdown. He also contributed 87 yards on the ground for the Baltimore Ravens in a tight 3-point win over the Dallas Cowboys, who suffered their second straight loss.

What’s next for the Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens?

With morale high, the Ravens will be looking to pick up their second win of the season when they host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night in NFL Week 4. It will be an intriguing matchup against one of the best teams in the league this season, with Josh Allen in fine form and a perfect 3-0 record.