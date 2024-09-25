Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson gives surprising response to Tom Brady's nickname for him

Lamar Jackson reacted with a message of admiration to Tom Brady's commentary on the Baltimore Ravens' Week 3 NFL victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs off the field after a selfie prior to the Philadelphia Eagles pre season game versus the Baltimore Ravens on August 9, 2024 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.
© Mark Goldman/Icon SportswireBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs off the field after a selfie prior to the Philadelphia Eagles pre season game versus the Baltimore Ravens on August 9, 2024 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

By Ignacio Cairola

The mood among the Baltimore Ravens staff has calmed down after they recorded their first win of the season by defeating the Dallas Cowboys 28-25 in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL, in a game commented on by Tom Brady in his new role. Lamar Jackson spoke at a press conference in response to the former New England Patriots superstar’s comment.

Brady’s new role as an NFL commentator is a recent development that has given him plenty to talk about on each of his broadcasts. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been tasked with commentating on a Jackson who stood out in the win and was nicknamed “The Eraser” for his good work on the field.

“Tom Brady is the GOAT. For him to give me a nickname, The Eraser, and how he judge my game, it’s dope for me to hear,” reacted a surprising Jackson. “That’s the best man. Only guy in the league with seven Super Bowls”, praised the Ravens quarterback.

Advertisement

Jackson had started the new season with some question marks over his performance after a poor 0-2 record in the first two weeks, but the win over the Cowboys brought relief and a new nickname that is here to stay. The Ravens quarterback has been shocked to receive it, especially since the inventor is one of his biggest idols.

Advertisement
Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures&#039;

Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures’ “80 For Brady” at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Jackson completed 12 passes of 15 attempts for 182 yards and a touchdown. He also contributed 87 yards on the ground for the Baltimore Ravens in a tight 3-point win over the Dallas Cowboys, who suffered their second straight loss.

Advertisement
NFL News: Baltimore Ravens add teammate for Lamar Jackson to bolster defensive line

see also

NFL News: Baltimore Ravens add teammate for Lamar Jackson to bolster defensive line

What’s next for the Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens?

With morale high, the Ravens will be looking to pick up their second win of the season when they host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night in NFL Week 4. It will be an intriguing matchup against one of the best teams in the league this season, with Josh Allen in fine form and a perfect 3-0 record.

ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

Ignacio Cairola is a bilingual sports journalist and writer fluent in English and Spanish. He joined Bolavip US in September 2024, where he specializes in breaking news and live coverage of major championships like the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB, and College Football, as well as global competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. Ignacio studied Sports Journalism at ETER and holds a degree in Audiovisual Communication from the Universidad Nacional de San Martín in Argentina. He brings extensive experience in writing and creating multiplatform content, having contributed to media publishers and managed social media for international brands like Adidas. A versatile communicator, Ignacio has a deep passion for storytelling.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

PSG coach Luis Enrique criticizes Xavi’s Barcelona playing style in new documentary
Soccer

PSG coach Luis Enrique criticizes Xavi’s Barcelona playing style in new documentary

Browns: Myles Garrett provides worrying update about his health
NFL

Browns: Myles Garrett provides worrying update about his health

NFL News: Andy Reid finally makes long-awaited move to give Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs another weapon
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid finally makes long-awaited move to give Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs another weapon

Manchester United: Steve McClaren reveals why Cristiano Ronaldo let down Erik ten Hag
Soccer

Manchester United: Steve McClaren reveals why Cristiano Ronaldo let down Erik ten Hag

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo