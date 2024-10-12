NFL News: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson loses three teammates ahead of showdown against the Commanders

Ahead of their Week 6 NFL matchup against the Washington Commanders, Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will be without three teammates for this game.

The Baltimore Ravens will look to keep their winning streak alive in the NFL as they face the surprising Washington Commanders this Sunday. However, they’ll be missing three key players to support QB Lamar Jackson. Both teams are coming off significant victories and are focused on securing another win.

Coached by John Harbaugh, the Ravens recently secured a narrow victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, improving their record to 3-2. However, this game also resulted in several significant injuries for the Baltimore squad.

According to the official account of the franchise on X (formerly Twitter) @Ravens, the three players who will miss the crucial matchup against the Commanders are LB Malik Harrison, CB Arthur Maulet, and DT Broderick Washington.

Led not only by the talented Lamar Jackson but also by the impressive performance of Derrick Henry, the Baltimore Ravens will strive to secure their fourth victory of the season, solidifying their status as serious contenders for the championship.

The matchup against the Commanders, featuring rookie QB Jayden Daniels, will take place at M&T Bank Stadium this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

A long list of injuries for the Ravens

While the results have been favorable for the Ravens lately, head coach John Harbaugh is unfortunately facing significant absences as they prepare for a key matchup against the Commanders.

Malik Harrison is dealing with a groin injury, representing a significant loss for the defense. The LB has played 15 percent of the defensive snaps this season and recorded 10 tackles. Meanwhile, Broderick Washington is sidelined with a knee injury and will also miss Sunday’s game. The DT has participated in 39 percent of the defensive snaps, contributing four tackles this season.

Finally, veteran CB Arthur Maulet (knee) has yet to play this season after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery during training camp. Additionally, the Ravens have listed five players as questionable: Deonte Harty, Rasheen Ali, Sala Aumavae-Laulu, Ronnie Stanley, and Marlon Humphrey.

Arthur Maulet #10 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts after a 17-10 defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

A tough opponent ahead

Harbaugh and the Ravens know they have a challenging opponent ahead, especially highlighted by the talent of rookie Jayden Daniels. It was the QB himself who made a clear statement regarding comparisons to Lamar Jackson.

“I don’t like when people try to compare me to Lamar. We are two different players. I want to be known as Jayden Daniels and not the next such and such. I like watching good quarterback play. I’m a fan of his and how he plays the game. But we are two different quarterbacks, two different styles. I appreciate what he’s done for the sport and what he’s done for the African American quarterbacks. For me, it’s just go out there and try to be unique and try to be different from everybody.”