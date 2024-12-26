Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, renowned for his electric speed that disrupts game plans, outdid even himself during their recent matchup against the Houston Texans. Jackson, a player who stands out for his mobility among NFL quarterbacks, clocked the fastest speed of his career on the field.

While official figures weren’t immediately available from the Ravens, reports suggest Jackson surpassed 21 miles per hour during his electrifying 48-yard touchdown run against Houston. This impressive feat not only shatters his personal record but further cements his status as one of the league’s fastest players, regardless of position.

The media, naturally intrigued, bombarded Jackson with questions about his record-breaking speed and its significance. However, his response was laced with humor, catching everyone by surprise. “I was jogging,” Jackson chuckled, then playfully redirected the question back to the reporters, “I didn’t have to do anything, but that was cool.”

This performance raises a crucial question: can Jackson maintain this explosive level of athleticism throughout the season? Given the grueling nature of NFL competition, staying healthy is absolutely critical.

Lamar Jackson praises Ravens’ defensive prowess

Jackson knows his success isn’t a solo act. While his electrifying play is a constant highlight for the Ravens, the quarterback is quick to credit his teammates, particularly the defense, for their crucial contributions. Following a decisive victory against the Texans, Jackson made sure to highlight the defensive line’s dominant performance this season.

“They’ve been playing lights out the last few games,” Jackson told reporters. “I think it starts in practice, with the communication those guys have and how they prepare for the game.”

Jackson’s efficient performance against Texans

While known for his record-breaking speed, Jackson showcased his passing prowess against the Texans. He efficiently managed the offense, making key throws that significantly impacted the score. Jackson completed 10 of 15 passes for 168 yards, throwing one touchdown and contributing to another.

Adding another dimension to his performance, Jackson also rushed for 87 yards on just four carries, showcasing his dual-threat ability. Crucially, he avoided turnovers, throwing no interceptions. These stats fueled the Ravens’ dominant 31-2 victory over the Texans at NRG Stadium, improving their record to 11-5 and solidifying their playoff position.

